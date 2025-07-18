Sun Art Retail Group Withdraws Proposed Final Dividend for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) has issued an update.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced the withdrawal of its proposed final dividend for the financial year ending 31 March 2025, originally set at HKD 0.17 per share. The decision to withdraw the dividend is due to a change in the dividend payment method, allowing shareholders to elect the currency in which they receive their dividends. This move may impact shareholder expectations and reflects the company’s strategic adjustments in handling shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6808) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Art Retail Group stock, see the HK:6808 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on hypermarkets and supermarkets. The company is known for providing a wide range of consumer goods and services, catering to the needs of everyday shoppers in Hong Kong and potentially other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,224,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.42B

For an in-depth examination of 6808 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue