Sun Art Retail Group Reports Interim Loss Amid Revenue Decline

An update from Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) is now available.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited announced its unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, revealing a 12.1% decrease in revenue compared to the previous year. The company reported a net loss of RMB 127 million, a significant decline from the profit of RMB 186 million in the same period in 2024, indicating challenges in its operational performance and market conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6808) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sun Art Retail Group stock, see the HK:6808 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the retail industry. It is involved in the management of hypermarkets and supermarkets, primarily focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 13,617,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$17.65B

For an in-depth examination of 6808 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

