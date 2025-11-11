Sun Art Retail Group Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) has provided an announcement.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.085 per share for the six months ending 30 September 2025. The dividend will be paid on 24 March 2026, with shareholders having the option to receive the dividend in alternative currencies, including RMB and USD, with specific exchange rates to be announced. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence investor sentiment positively.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, focusing primarily on hypermarkets and supermarkets. The company is a significant player in the Chinese retail market, offering a wide range of consumer goods and services to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 13,617,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$17.65B

