Sun Art Retail Group Declares Final Dividend for FY2025

Sun Art Retail Group ( (HK:6808) ) has provided an announcement.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.17 per share for the financial year ending 31 March 2025. Shareholders have the option to receive the dividend in alternative currencies, with the exchange rates for RMB and USD to be announced. The ex-dividend date is set for 21 August 2025, and the payment will be made on 24 September 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:6808) stock is a Buy with a HK$2.60 price target.

More about Sun Art Retail Group

Sun Art Retail Group Limited operates in the retail industry, primarily focusing on hypermarkets and supermarkets. The company is known for providing a wide range of consumer goods and services, catering to the needs of the general public in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 15,224,223

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$22.42B

