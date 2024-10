Summit Minerals Limited (AU:SUM) has released an update.

Summit Minerals Limited has announced a cancellation of a previous announcement regarding unquoted equity securities, stating that shares issued from the conversion of Performance Rights will now be quoted. The update was released on October 4, 2024, rectifying the earlier communication made on June 26, 2024.

