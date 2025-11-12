Summit Midstream Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Summit Midstream Corporation ( (SMC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Summit Midstream Corporation presented to its investors.

Summit Midstream Corporation is a Houston-based company specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets, primarily focusing on natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, processing, and transportation services in the United States. The company operates in several unconventional resource basins and has an equity investment in the Double E Pipeline, which provides interstate natural gas transportation services.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial report, Summit Midstream Corporation reported a net income of $5.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $65.5 million, marking a 7.2% increase from the previous quarter. The company also highlighted a distributable cash flow of $36.7 million and a free cash flow of $16.7 million. The growth in adjusted EBITDA was largely driven by higher natural gas volumes in the Rockies segment.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a record transportation volume on the Double E Pipeline, with an average of 745 MMcf/d in September. The company connected 21 wells during the quarter and maintained an active customer base with five drilling rigs. Summit Midstream anticipates connecting approximately 50 more wells in the fourth quarter, aligning with its full-year expectations.

Looking ahead, Summit Midstream is optimistic about its 2026 development programs, expecting over 120 new well connections in the first half of the year. The company continues to work closely with its customers to finalize budgets and development plans, which could lead to increased activity in the latter half of 2026. Summit Midstream plans to provide further updates on its activity levels and financial guidance in its fourth quarter earnings release in March 2026.

