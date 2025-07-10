Summit Ascent Reports Revenue Growth and Profit Turnaround in 1H 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Summit Ascent Holdings ( (HK:0102) ) is now available.

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited reported a 4.3% increase in total revenue to HK$189.9 million for the first half of 2024, driven by a robust domestic market in Russia. The company achieved a profit of HK$156.5 million, a significant turnaround from a loss in the previous year, largely due to fair value gains on derivative financial instruments and reduced exchange losses.

More about Summit Ascent Holdings

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited operates in the gaming and hospitality industry, focusing primarily on gaming and hotel operations. The company has a significant market presence in the Russian Federation.

Current Market Cap: HK$211.9M

