Summit Ascent Holdings Sees Major Financial Turnaround in 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Summit Ascent Holdings ( (HK:0102) ) just unveiled an update.

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited reported a significant financial turnaround for the year ended December 31, 2024, with a total revenue increase of 12% to HK$414.5 million and a profit attributable to owners of HK$229.2 million, compared to a loss of HK$740.0 million in 2023. This improvement was driven by the absence of impairment losses, fair value gains on derivative financial instruments, and reduced expected credit losses, marking a positive shift in the company’s financial health and operational performance.

More about Summit Ascent Holdings

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited operates in the gaming and hospitality industry, focusing on gaming and hotel operations.

Current Market Cap: HK$211.9M

For a thorough assessment of 0102 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue