Summit Ascent Holdings Reports 2023 Financial Results Amid Trading Suspension

Summit Ascent Holdings ( (HK:0102) ) has issued an announcement.

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2023, showing a slight decrease in total revenue to HK$369.1 million. Despite a positive Adjusted EBITDA of HK$131.5 million, the company faced a significant loss of HK$740.0 million due to impairment losses, fair value losses on derivatives, and expected credit losses, leading to a continued suspension of trading.

More about Summit Ascent Holdings

Summit Ascent Holdings Limited, incorporated in Bermuda, operates in the gaming and hotel industry. The company focuses on providing gaming and hospitality services, primarily generating revenue from these operations.

Current Market Cap: HK$211.9M

