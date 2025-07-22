Summi Holdings Announces Adjournment of Winding-Up Petition Hearing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Summi (Group) Holdings Limited ( (HK:0756) ) is now available.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced the adjournment of a winding-up petition hearing to 1 September 2025. This development is crucial for stakeholders as it indicates ongoing legal proceedings that could impact the company’s financial stability and market position. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is involved in the industry of securities and futures, although specific products or services are not detailed in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: -19.64%

Average Trading Volume: 58,120

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$306.5M

