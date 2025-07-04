Summi (Group) Holdings Limited Announces Change in Share Registrar

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited ( (HK:0756) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office, effective from 1 August 2025. The new registrar will be Union Registrars Limited, located in North Point, Hong Kong. This change is significant for stakeholders as it involves the relocation of share registration and transfer services, potentially impacting the efficiency and accessibility of these operations for shareholders.

More about Summi (Group) Holdings Limited

Summi (Group) Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, listed under stock code 00756. The company operates in the industry of share registry and transfer services, focusing on managing and facilitating the transfer and registration of shares for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -8.04%

Average Trading Volume: 63,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$347.4M

