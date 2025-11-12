Sumitomo Osaka Cement Revises Earnings Forecast Downward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co ( (JP:5232) ) has issued an announcement.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2026, revealing lower expected net sales and profits compared to previous forecasts. This adjustment indicates a significant decrease in operating and ordinary profits, impacting the company’s financial outlook and potentially affecting stakeholder expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5232) stock is a Hold with a Yen4025.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co stock, see the JP:5232 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and sale of cement and related products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market under the securities code 5232.

Average Trading Volume: 191,622

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen128B

For detailed information about 5232 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue