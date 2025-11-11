Sumitomo Osaka Cement Reports Strong Profit Growth Amid Slight Sales Decline

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co ( (JP:5232) ) has provided an update.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. reported a notable increase in profits for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, despite a slight decline in net sales. The company’s operating profit surged by 80.7%, and ordinary profit nearly doubled, reflecting a strong recovery from the previous year. This financial performance indicates a positive outlook for the company’s operations and suggests improved efficiency and cost management. The dividend forecast remains stable, and the company has revised its performance forecasts upwards, signaling confidence in continued growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5232) stock is a Hold with a Yen4025.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co stock, see the JP:5232 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co., Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production and sale of cement and related products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is a significant player in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 191,556

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen128B

Find detailed analytics on 5232 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

