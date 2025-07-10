Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Completes Share Repurchase and Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings ( (JP:8309) ) has provided an announcement.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. has completed the repurchase and cancellation of its own shares as per the resolution passed by its board of directors. The company repurchased a total of 1,323,500 shares for approximately JPY 5.1 billion and will cancel 7,898,000 shares on September 18, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8309) stock is a Hold with a Yen4230.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings stock, see the JP:8309 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of services including trust banking, asset management, and real estate services. The company is focused on leveraging its expertise in trust banking to offer comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 2,485,078

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2739.1B

See more insights into 8309 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue