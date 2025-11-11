SUMCO Corporation Revises Dividend Forecast for FY 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from SUMCO Corporation ( (JP:3436) ) is now available.

SUMCO Corporation announced a revision to its dividend forecast for the fiscal year 2025, setting the year-end dividend at 10 yen per share, resulting in an annual dividend of 20 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s assessment of its profit forecast, future outlook, and financial needs, indicating a strategic approach to balancing shareholder returns with investment in growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3436) stock is a Hold with a Yen1544.00 price target.

More about SUMCO Corporation

SUMCO Corporation operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the production of silicon wafers, which are essential components in the manufacturing of semiconductors. The company is positioned in the market as a key supplier to semiconductor manufacturers.

Average Trading Volume: 7,714,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen506B



