SUMCO Corporation Reports Decline in Profits Despite Increased Sales

SUMCO Corporation ( (JP:3436) ) has issued an announcement.

SUMCO Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in net sales by 2.6% year-on-year. However, the company experienced significant declines in operating and ordinary profits, with operating profit dropping by 80.4% and ordinary profit by 91.6%. The profit attributable to owners of the parent also turned negative. The company revised its cash dividend forecast, reducing the annual dividend per share. These results indicate challenges in maintaining profitability amidst fluctuating market conditions, impacting stakeholders’ expectations and the company’s financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3436) stock is a Hold with a Yen1544.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SUMCO Corporation stock, see the JP:3436 Stock Forecast page.

More about SUMCO Corporation

SUMCO Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the semiconductor industry. It specializes in the production of silicon wafers, which are essential components in the manufacturing of semiconductors, serving a global market focused on electronics and technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 7,714,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen506B

