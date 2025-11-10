Sula Vineyards Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sula Vineyards Ltd. ( (IN:SULA) ) has shared an announcement.

Sula Vineyards Ltd. has announced the re-appointment of Mr. Rajeev Samant as Managing Director & CEO, effective April 1, 2026, for a three-year term. Mr. Samant, the company’s founder, is credited with establishing the modern wine industry in India and will continue to drive the company’s dual focus on wine and wine tourism. Additionally, Mr. Sahil Misra has been appointed as Global Brand Ambassador & Head of Exports, effective immediately. These leadership appointments are expected to strengthen Sula Vineyards’ market position and support its growth strategies.

More about Sula Vineyards Ltd.

Sula Vineyards Ltd. is a prominent player in the wine industry, known for pioneering the modern commercial wine sector in India. The company focuses on its core wine business and the high-growth wine tourism segment, emphasizing sustainability in winemaking. Sula Vineyards is poised for continued market dominance and expansion in both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 96,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 21.07B INR

