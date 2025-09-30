Sucro Limited Acquires Full Ownership of Sweet Life Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Sucro Limited ( (TSE:SUGR) ).

Sucro Limited has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% ownership of its subsidiary, Sweet Life Services, from Amerikoa Holdings, LLC and MB Central-Bond LLC. This transaction, which involved a share swap and issuance of subordinate voting shares, strengthens Sucro’s position in the North American sugar market by consolidating its control over Sweet Life, a key player in sugar processing and distribution in the U.S. The transaction was considered a related party transaction but was exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its valuation being less than 25% of Sucro’s market capitalization.

More about Sucro Limited

Sucro Limited is a growth-oriented sugar company operating throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on the North American sugar market. The company operates a highly integrated sugar supply business, sourcing raw and refined sugar from Latin America and its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has grown by innovating processes and re-engineering its supply chain, establishing a broad network with two cane sugar refineries and additional facilities under development in Ontario and Illinois.

Average Trading Volume: 850

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For a thorough assessment of SUGR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue