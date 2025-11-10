Success Dragon Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1182) ) just unveiled an update.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting on November 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1182) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. stock, see the HK:1182 Stock Forecast page.

More about Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd.

Success Dragon International Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily involved in the gaming and entertainment industry, focusing on providing management services and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 64,574

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$181.8M

See more data about 1182 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue