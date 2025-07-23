Suburban Propane Schedules Q3 2025 Results Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Suburban Propane ( (SPH) ) has provided an update.

On July 23, 2025, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. announced its Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results Conference Call, scheduled for August 7, 2025. The call will discuss the company’s third-quarter results and business outlook, providing insights for analysts, investors, and stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPH) stock is a Sell with a $17.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on SPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPH is a Neutral.

Suburban Propane’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with strong cash flows and a reasonable valuation. Strong performance in the propane segment and strategic initiatives contribute positively. However, technical indicators show bearish signals, and challenges in the renewable segment and increased expenses weigh on the outlook.

More about Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, it has been in the customer service business since 1928. The company is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services. It also markets natural gas and electricity and invests in low carbon alternatives, serving approximately 1 million customers across 42 states.

Average Trading Volume: 150,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.2B

