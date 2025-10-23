Suburban Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 23, 2025, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. announced a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the fiscal quarter ending September 27, 2025, equating to an annualized rate of $1.30 per Common Unit. This distribution, payable on November 11, 2025, is subject to federal income tax withholding for foreign investors, as it is effectively connected with a U.S. trade or business. The announcement underscores Suburban Propane’s commitment to providing returns to its investors, while also highlighting the tax implications for foreign stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPH is a Neutral.

Suburban Propane’s overall score is driven by stable financial performance and attractive valuation, offset by technical indicators suggesting a neutral trend and mixed earnings call outcomes. The company’s strong cash flow and strategic initiatives are positive, but high leverage and revenue challenges remain.

More about Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange, headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey. Established in 1928, it is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services. The company also markets natural gas and electricity and invests in low carbon fuel alternatives, serving approximately 1 million customers across 42 states through 700 locations.

Average Trading Volume: 117,917

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.24B

