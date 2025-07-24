Suburban Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Suburban Propane ( (SPH) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. announced a quarterly distribution of $0.325 per Common Unit for the fiscal third quarter, equating to an annualized rate of $1.30 per Common Unit. The distribution is payable on August 12, 2025, to unitholders of record as of August 5, 2025. The announcement also highlighted that all distributions to foreign investors are subject to U.S. federal income tax withholding due to their connection with a U.S. trade or business. This decision reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its investors while complying with regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPH) stock is a Sell with a $17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Suburban Propane stock, see the SPH Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPH is a Neutral.

Suburban Propane’s overall stock score is influenced significantly by its strong earnings report, highlighting growth in the propane segment and strategic partnerships. Despite these positives, technical indicators suggest caution, and financial performance shows mixed results with high leverage and declining revenue trends.

To see Spark’s full report on SPH stock, click here.

More about Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey. It is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, renewable natural gas, fuel oil, and related products and services. The company also markets natural gas and electricity and invests in low carbon fuel alternatives, serving approximately 1 million customers across 42 states through 700 locations.

Average Trading Volume: 150,880

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.2B

See more data about SPH stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue