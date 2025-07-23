Subsea 7 Announces EGM for Merger with Saipem and Dividend Proposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Subsea 7 ( (GB:0OGK) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Subsea 7 has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss a proposed merger with Saipem SpA. The meeting will also address the distribution of dividends related to the merger, with a EUR450m dividend contingent on the merger’s completion, and a special EUR105m dividend linked to a business divestment.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0OGK) stock is a Buy with a NOK270.00 price target.

More about Subsea 7

Subsea7 is a global leader in delivering offshore projects and services for the energy industry, focusing on sustainable value and efficient offshore solutions. It is listed on the Oslo Børs.

Average Trading Volume: 383,514

Current Market Cap: NOK58.89B



