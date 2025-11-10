Subros Limited Releases Investor Call Recording on Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Subros Limited ( (IN:SUBROS) ) is now available.

Subros Limited has announced the availability of an audio recording from its recent Investor Conference Call, where the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, were discussed. This move reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and communication with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market perception positively.

More about Subros Limited

Subros Limited operates in the automotive industry, primarily focusing on the manufacturing of thermal products for automotive applications. The company is known for its production of automotive air conditioning systems and components, catering to a wide range of vehicles including passenger cars, buses, and trucks.

Average Trading Volume: 24,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 66.1B INR

