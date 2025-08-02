Stylam Industries Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Stylam Industries Limited ( (IN:STYLAMIND) ) has provided an announcement.

Stylam Industries Limited announced the approval of its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2025. The results were reviewed and approved during a board meeting held on August 2, 2025. This announcement is crucial for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and performance for the quarter, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Stylam Industries Limited operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on the production of decorative laminates and allied products. The company is recognized as a Star Export House by the Government of India, indicating its significant role in the export market.

