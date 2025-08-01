Sturm Ruger Discusses Q2 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Sturm Ruger & Company ( (RGR) ) is now available.

On July 31, 2025, Sturm, Ruger & Company held a conference call to discuss their second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting strategic initiatives aimed at long-term growth. The company reported a net sales figure of $132.5 million but incurred a diluted loss per share of $1.05 due to nonrecurring charges from inventory rationalization and organizational realignment. Despite these challenges, the company remains focused on expanding its product offerings and manufacturing capabilities, as evidenced by the recent acquisition of Anderson Manufacturing. This acquisition is expected to bolster Ruger’s capacity and product innovation, reinforcing its position in the firearms market.

The most recent analyst rating on (RGR) stock is a Buy with a $41.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sturm Ruger & Company stock, see the RGR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on RGR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RGR is a Neutral.

Sturm Ruger & Company’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by its stable financial performance and strategic acquisition efforts. However, technical indicators and valuation metrics indicate potential challenges, with the stock appearing overvalued and technically weak. The earnings call provided a balanced view of strategic optimism and immediate financial constraints.

To see Spark’s full report on RGR stock, click here.

More about Sturm Ruger & Company

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. operates in the firearms industry, focusing on manufacturing firearms for the consumer market. The company is known for its innovative products and has a strong market presence as a leading firearms manufacturer in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 196,224

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $552.1M

See more data about RGR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue