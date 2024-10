STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC (GB:STS) has released an update.

STS Global Income & Growth Trust PLC has repurchased 100,000 of its own ordinary shares at 232.50 pence each, adding them to its treasury. This move adjusts the company’s share capital to 126,842,415 issued ordinary shares excluding treasury shares, signaling a strategic decision to manage its equity structure.

