Strike Energy Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Strike Energy Limited ( (AU:STX) ) just unveiled an update.

Strike Energy Limited announced the cessation of 5,190,614 performance rights due to the expiry of options or other convertible securities without exercise or conversion. This development may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence its future financial strategies, affecting stakeholders’ interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:STX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.23 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strike Energy Limited stock, see the AU:STX Stock Forecast page.

More about Strike Energy Limited

Strike Energy Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of natural gas resources. The company is involved in the production and supply of energy solutions, aiming to contribute to the energy needs of various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,165,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$430M

For detailed information about STX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue