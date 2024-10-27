Strickland Metals Schedules Annual General Meeting

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 28 November 2024 in Perth, encouraging shareholders to participate by lodging proxy votes online. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholders reading the Notice of Meeting available on their website or the ASX platform. Strickland advises shareholders to appoint the Chair as their proxy and highlights that all voting will be conducted by poll.

For further insights into AU:STK stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.