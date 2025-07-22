Strickland Metals Reports High-Grade Gold Discoveries at Gradina Prospect

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Strickland Metals Ltd ( (AU:STK) ) is now available.

Strickland Metals Limited has announced promising assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling at the Gradina Prospect, part of the Rogozna Project in Serbia. The latest results reveal high-grade gold mineralization, with significant intercepts, and the mineralization remains open in all directions. The company is actively drilling with eight rigs, aiming to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate by late 2025. Strickland is well-funded, with substantial cash reserves and a strategic investment from Zijin Mining, positioning it strongly for future development.

More about Strickland Metals Ltd

Strickland Metals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and base metals exploration. It is engaged in developing the Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia, which is a significant site for gold-dominant mineralization.

