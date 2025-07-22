Streamplay Studio Reports Positive Cash Flow and Strategic Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Emerge Gaming Limited ( (AU:SP8) ) has provided an announcement.

Streamplay Studio Limited reported a positive operating cash flow for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, following the acquisition of Noodlecake Studios. The company achieved an operating surplus of approximately A$390k, with strong customer receipts and cash reserves. A significant highlight was the multi-year licensing agreement with Amazon for both first-party and third-party titles, expected to impact future revenue positively. The company also saw substantial growth in game installs and revenue from its Playstream UAE operations, indicating a robust market position and potential for continued growth.

More about Emerge Gaming Limited

Streamplay Studio Limited operates in the gaming industry, focusing on the development and publishing of both first-party and third-party titles. The company is known for its innovative gaming solutions and has a strong market presence with a focus on mobile and cross-platform gaming experiences.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$8.97M

For an in-depth examination of SP8 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue