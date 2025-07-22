Strawbear Entertainment Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Strawbear Entertainment Group ( (HK:2125) ) has provided an announcement.

Strawbear Entertainment Group has issued a profit warning, expecting a consolidated net loss for the first half of 2025, compared to a net profit in the same period of 2024. The anticipated loss is attributed to a decrease in revenue due to fewer episodes being broadcast, despite stable operating costs. The company is finalizing its interim results, and actual figures may differ from preliminary estimates.

Strawbear Entertainment Group is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the entertainment industry. The company focuses on producing and broadcasting episodic content, with an emphasis on boutique and premium innovative episodes.

