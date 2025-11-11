Straumann Group to Unveil Future Strategy at Capital Markets Day 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Straumann Holding AG ( (CH:STMN) ) has shared an update.

Straumann Group has announced its Capital Markets Day 2025, scheduled for November 25, 2025, where it will review past achievements and outline its future strategy and growth objectives. The event will address the evolving market dynamics and trends influencing the dental industry, highlighting the company’s transformation efforts and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:STMN) stock is a Buy with a CHF122.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Straumann Holding AG stock, see the CH:STMN Stock Forecast page.

More about Straumann Holding AG

Straumann Group operates in the dental industry, providing innovative products and services primarily focused on dental implants, orthodontics, and digital dentistry solutions. The company is known for its commitment to quality and technological advancement, serving a global market with a strong emphasis on growth and adaptation to market trends.

Average Trading Volume: 430,712

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: CHF15.4B

