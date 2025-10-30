Strattec Security Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Strattec Security ( (STRT) ) has issued an update.

On October 30, 2025, Strattec Security Corporation announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, ending September 28, 2025. The company reported a gross margin of 17.3% on $152.4 million in sales, with net income attributable to Strattec at $8.5 million. Operational improvements and restructuring in Mexico are expected to yield $1 million in annual savings. Despite challenges in the North American automotive industry, Strattec maintains a strong balance sheet with $90.5 million in cash and minimal debt, supporting its business transformation and growth initiatives.

The most recent analyst rating on (STRT) stock is a Buy with a $73.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strattec Security stock, see the STRT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on STRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, STRT is a Outperform.

Strattec Security’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its stock score. While technical indicators suggest a lack of momentum, the company’s solid valuation and strategic improvements provide a stable outlook. Challenges such as tariff costs and market dependency are noted but do not overshadow the overall positive trajectory.

To see Spark’s full report on STRT stock, click here.

More about Strattec Security

Strattec Security Corporation is a leading global provider of advanced automotive access, security, and authorization solutions for major vehicle manufacturers, primarily in the U.S. With over 110 years of history, the company specializes in highly-engineered products such as power access solutions, latches, vehicle start systems, keys, fobs, locks, and door handles.

Average Trading Volume: 78,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $273.5M

Find detailed analytics on STRT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue