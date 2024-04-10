Strathmore Ramps Up Uranium Drilling Operations

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. (TSE:SUU) has released an update.

Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. is set to expand its uranium exploration efforts with a 200-hole, 30,000-foot drilling program at its Agate property in Wyoming, following successful shallow mineralization discoveries in 2023. The company is upbeat about its partnership with UR-Energy, which is expected to streamline the development of an in-situ operation at Agate. Additionally, Strathmore plans to conduct summer drilling at the Beaver Rim Project, aiming to capitalize on the region’s historic uranium production.

