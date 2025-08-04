Strategy Raises $2.47B, Boosts Bitcoin Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Strategy ( (MSTR) ) has issued an update.

On August 4, 2025, Strategy announced updates regarding its at-the-market offering programs and bitcoin holdings. The company completed a public offering of its Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, raising approximately $2.47 billion in net proceeds. Additionally, Strategy purchased 21,021 bitcoins using these proceeds, reflecting its ongoing investment strategy in digital assets.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

The overall score is driven by significant financial challenges and weak technical indicators. While strategic initiatives in Bitcoin and financial innovations provide a positive outlook, the high leverage and cash flow issues remain critical risks.

More about Strategy

Strategy, operating under the name MicroStrategy Incorporated, is a company involved in the financial sector, primarily focusing on securities offerings and bitcoin holdings. The company is known for its at-the-market offering programs and maintains a public dashboard for transparency in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 12,249,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $104B

