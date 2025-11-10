Strategy Inc. Expands Bitcoin Holdings with Recent Sales

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Strategy ( (MSTR) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, Strategy Inc. announced updates regarding its at-the-market offering program and bitcoin holdings. During the period from November 3 to November 9, 2025, the company sold shares of various securities, generating net proceeds of $50 million. The proceeds from these sales were used to acquire 487 bitcoins, increasing the company’s aggregate bitcoin holdings to 641,692. This strategic move reflects Strategy’s ongoing commitment to leveraging its securities sales to bolster its cryptocurrency portfolio, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSTR) stock is a Buy with a $484.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strategy stock, see the MSTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSTR is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and strategic achievements in Bitcoin accumulation, offset by financial performance challenges and bearish technical indicators. The company’s valuation is reasonable, but limited dividend yield and regulatory risks present potential concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on MSTR stock, click here.

More about Strategy

Average Trading Volume: 11,736,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $69.52B

Learn more about MSTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue