Strategy Faces Lawsuit Over Stock Amendment

The latest update is out from Strategy ( (MSTR) ).

On July 21, 2025, Strategy company faced a class action lawsuit in Delaware’s Court of Chancery, alleging violations of the Delaware General Corporation Law and breach of fiduciary duty by its board of directors. The lawsuit, filed by David Dodge on behalf of shareholders, claims that the company improperly amended the terms of its 8.00% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock without a shareholder vote, potentially affecting the stock’s liquidation preference. The complaint seeks to invalidate the amendment and demands damages, but the company cannot yet predict the lawsuit’s outcome or potential financial impact.

