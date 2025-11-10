Strategic Minerals Boosts Redmoor Project with High-Grade Tin and Tungsten Findings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Strategic Minerals ( (GB:SML) ) has issued an announcement.

Strategic Minerals announced significant updates from its Redmoor project, highlighting high-grade tin assays and new tungsten equivalent calculations that increase the total metal content. The results from drillhole CRD033 underscore the polymetallic nature of the deposit, with meaningful contributions from tin and copper, enhancing the project’s economic potential. The updated mineral resource estimate, expected in Q1 2026, aims to solidify Redmoor’s position as a leading high-grade tungsten project globally, with further assay results anticipated soon.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SML) stock is a Hold with a £1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Strategic Minerals stock, see the GB:SML Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SML Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SML is a Neutral.

Strategic Minerals’ strong financial recovery and bullish technical indicators are key strengths, though high valuation and historical volatility pose risks. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SML stock, click here.

More about Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals is an international mineral exploration and production company, focusing on the development of high-grade tungsten, tin, and copper projects. Its primary market focus is on the Redmoor Tungsten-Tin-Copper Project located in Cornwall, UK, which is considered one of Europe’s highest-grade undeveloped tungsten deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 38,164,357

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £40.53M

For an in-depth examination of SML stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue