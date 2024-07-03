Strategic Elements Ltd Announces Trading Halt

Strategic Elements Ltd (AU:SOR) has released an update.

Strategic Elements Ltd has requested a trading halt of its securities on the ASX, effective from 3 July 2024, in anticipation of an upcoming capital raising announcement. The halt will remain until either the announcement is made or trading resumes on 5 July 2024. The company has confirmed there are no known reasons for the ASX to deny the trading halt or any additional information needed by the market in this regard.

