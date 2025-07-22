Strata Minerals to Resume Drilling at Penny South Gold Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nickelx Ltd ( (AU:SMX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Strata Minerals Limited has announced the recommencement of drilling at its Penny South Gold Project in Western Australia. The upcoming diamond drilling program aims to extend previous findings and provide critical geological insights, which will guide future exploration activities. This initiative is significant as it marks the first diamond drilling at the site and is supported by the WA government’s Exploration Incentive Scheme. The results are anticipated to enhance the understanding of the project’s potential and strategic positioning within a world-class gold district.

More about Nickelx Ltd

Strata Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration. Its primary project is the Penny South Gold Project located in Western Australia, which is situated in a renowned gold district near the high-grade Penny Mine Project operated by Ramelius Resources Limited. The company aims to expand on the proven mineralized corridor within its project area.

Average Trading Volume: 1,077,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.94M

