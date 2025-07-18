Strata Minerals Reports Promising Exploration Results and Secures Funding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Nickelx Ltd ( (AU:SMX) ).

Strata Minerals Limited has reported promising results from its recent exploration activities at the Penny South Gold Project and Biranup Gold Project in Western Australia. At the Penny South project, the company completed a maiden drilling program, which revealed potential for further exploration at Target 1 and Target 3, with plans for follow-up drilling. The Biranup project showed high-grade results from rock chip sampling, indicating significant exploration potential. Additionally, Strata secured a government co-funded grant of up to $200,000 for a deep drilling program at Penny South, enhancing its exploration capabilities.

More about Nickelx Ltd

Strata Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration. The company is primarily engaged in exploring and expanding mineralized zones in Western Australia, with key projects including the Penny South Gold Project and the Biranup Gold Project.

Average Trading Volume: 1,087,929

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$2.94M

Learn more about SMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue