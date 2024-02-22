Stran & Company Rewards Top Executives with Bonuses and Stock

Stran & Company (SWAG) has released an update.

Stran & Company, Inc. has awarded significant bonuses to its top executives for the fiscal year 2023, following the achievement of set performance targets. CEO Andrew Shape received a $50,000 cash bonus, while CFO David Browner was granted a cash bonus, common stock shares, and stock options. COO Sheila Johnshoy received the same bonus structure as Browner, aligning with her agreement’s terms. VP of Growth John Audibert also benefited from stock vesting and additional cash and stock options, reflecting the company’s acknowledgment of their contributions to its financial successes.

