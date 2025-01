Straits Trading Co. Raises S$11.86 Million Through SDAX Digital Securities

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from Straits Trading Co. Ltd. ( (SG:S20) ).

The Straits Trading Company Limited has successfully closed its Series 002 of 3-month digital commercial papers on the SDAX digital securities platform, raising S$11.86 million. This issuance reflects strong investor demand and may impact the company’s operations by enhancing liquidity and potentially strengthening its market position in digital securities.

More about Straits Trading Co. Ltd.

The Straits Trading Company Limited, incorporated in 1887, is a conglomerate-investment company with operations and financial interests in resources, property, and hospitality. It holds strategic stakes in Malaysia Smelting Corporation Berhad, ESR Group Limited, and Far East Hospitality Holdings, along with a diversified property portfolio.

YTD Price Performance: 1.00%

Average Trading Volume: 23

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €471.9M

