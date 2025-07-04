Straits Trading Announces Bond Redemption Event Following ESR Delisting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Straits Trading Co. Ltd. ( (SG:S20) ) is now available.

The Straits Trading Company Limited has announced a Relevant Redemption Event concerning its S$370,000,000 3.25% secured exchangeable bonds due 2028. This event follows the completion of the privatisation of ESR Group Limited and its delisting from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. As a result, bondholders now have the option to redeem their bonds, and the company has notified them of the procedure to exercise this right.

More about Straits Trading Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 99,624

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$743.2M

For an in-depth examination of S20 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue