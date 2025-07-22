Storm Exploration Strengthens Advisory Board with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Storm Exploration ( (TSE:STRM) ) has provided an update.

Storm Exploration has appointed Cameron Dorsey, an experienced geoscientist, to its Advisory Board to aid in the exploration of its Miminiska property in northwestern Ontario. Dorsey’s extensive experience with Banded Iron Formation hosted gold deposits is expected to significantly contribute to advancing the company’s flagship Miminiska Project, potentially impacting the company’s operations and industry positioning positively.

More about Storm Exploration

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing economic precious and base metal deposits across four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood, and Gold Standard.

Average Trading Volume: 86,639

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$2.89M

