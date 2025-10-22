Storebrand Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Strategic Advancements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ) just unveiled an update.

Storebrand ASA reported a strong third quarter with a 16% increase in operating results, reaching NOK 1,091 million, driven by growth in savings and insurance. The company’s insurance segment showed improved profitability with a combined ratio of 89%, and the group result rose to NOK 1,586 million. Storebrand’s strategic initiatives, including the full-scale implementation of the VEL preventive concept, aim to address societal challenges and enhance their pension-related disability products. The company maintains a robust capital position with a solvency margin of 195% and plans for share buybacks and increased dividends, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0NO0) stock is a Hold with a NOK165.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Storebrand ASA stock, see the GB:0NO0 Stock Forecast page.

More about Storebrand ASA

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group headquartered in Lysaker, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. The company provides financial security and sustainable solutions to individuals and businesses, managing approximately NOK 1,561 billion in assets. Storebrand serves around 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million personal customers.

Average Trading Volume: 586,487

Current Market Cap: NOK66.52B

See more insights into 0NO0 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue