Storebrand ASA Completes Share Buyback Transactions

Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ) has provided an update.

Storebrand ASA has announced the completion of several transactions under its share buyback program, which was initially announced on July 11, 2025. The program, set to run until December 19, 2025, has seen the company repurchase a total of 533,848 shares at an average price of 146.48 NOK, amounting to a total transaction value of 78,199,015 NOK. Following these transactions, Storebrand ASA now holds 1.74% of its own share capital. This move is part of Storebrand’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0NO0) stock is a Hold with a NOK115.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Storebrand ASA stock, see the GB:0NO0 Stock Forecast page.

More about Storebrand ASA

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group that provides financial security and freedom to individuals and businesses. The company focuses on offering sustainable solutions and encourages customers to make sound financial decisions for the future. Storebrand serves approximately 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million personal customers, managing assets worth 1,507 billion kroner. Headquartered in Lysaker, near Oslo, Storebrand is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 25.02%

Average Trading Volume: 721,637

Current Market Cap: NOK63.1B

