Storebrand ASA Completes Share Buyback Program

An announcement from Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ) is now available.

Storebrand ASA has completed a series of transactions under its buyback program, resulting in the acquisition of 3,648,337 shares, which now account for 2.41% of the company’s share capital. This strategic move is part of Storebrand’s efforts to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting its commitment to sustainable financial practices and market confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0NO0) stock is a Hold with a NOK165.00 price target.

More about Storebrand ASA

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group that provides financial security and freedom to individuals and businesses. The company focuses on offering sustainable solutions and encourages customers to make sound financial choices for the future. Storebrand serves approximately 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million individual customers, managing assets worth 1,561 billion kroner. The group is headquartered in Lysaker, outside Oslo, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 34.98%

Average Trading Volume: 633,521

Current Market Cap: NOK68.13B

