Storebrand ASA Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release

An announcement from Storebrand ASA ( (GB:0NO0) ) is now available.

Storebrand ASA has announced the release of its second-quarter 2025 financial results, with a press release, quarterly report, and analyst presentation available on their website. The company will hold a live investor and analyst conference in English, accessible via a webcast. This announcement highlights Storebrand’s commitment to transparency and engagement with stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

More about Storebrand ASA

Storebrand is a Nordic financial group that provides financial security and freedom to individuals and businesses. The company focuses on offering sustainable solutions and encourages customers to make sound financial decisions for the future. Storebrand serves approximately 55,000 corporate customers and 2.2 million personal customers, managing assets worth 1,442 billion kroner. The group is headquartered in Lysaker, near Oslo, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

